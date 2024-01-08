BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,290 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 10.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 55.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

