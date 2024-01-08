BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

TSLX opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

