BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.



