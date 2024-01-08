BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $12,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHI opened at $148.63 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

