BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

