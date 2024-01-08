BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 217,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,725.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

