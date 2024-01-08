BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 842 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

