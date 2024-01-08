BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 483 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

