BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 796 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE GBX opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

