BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,062 shares of company stock worth $2,805,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

