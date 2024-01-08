BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.