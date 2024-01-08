BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

