BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,994 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
