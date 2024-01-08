Bone Biologics (BBLG) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bone Biologics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.10 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.29 billion $101.63 million 26.65

Analyst Ratings

Bone Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bone Biologics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 376 1134 2345 95 2.55

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Bone Biologics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -85.37% -78.74% -19.37%

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bone Biologics peers beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

