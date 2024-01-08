Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,234.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,067.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,151.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.