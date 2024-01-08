BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

