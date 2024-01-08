Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

