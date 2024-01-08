Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.58.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BYD opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 65.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

