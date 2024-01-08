Brady Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Brady Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 30.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 59.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

