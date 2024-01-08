Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 6,446 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,986 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

T opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

