Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $495.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

