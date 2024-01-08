Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

