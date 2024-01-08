Brighton Jones LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

