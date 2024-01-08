Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,024,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,280,000 after buying an additional 933,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,017,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,482 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

