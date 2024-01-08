Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.73 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

