Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.30 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

