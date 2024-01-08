Brighton Jones LLC Sells 190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $126.29 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

