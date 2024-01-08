Brighton Jones LLC Sells 75 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $234.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

