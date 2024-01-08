Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $10.93

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ALLK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allakos by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

