Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $52.13

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 176,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

CBSH stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

