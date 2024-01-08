Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $125.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.