Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$57.42

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.91. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1618329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.