Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $275.42

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 921.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.44 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

