Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $141.17

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.