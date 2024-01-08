Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $141.17

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
