Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Trading Up 2.1 %

Methanex stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $39,344,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.