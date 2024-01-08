Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $105.60

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $95.90 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.