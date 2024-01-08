Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $35.57

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.50%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

