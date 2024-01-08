Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $87.42

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

