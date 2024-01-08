Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $75.43

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

PFGC opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

