Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $66.36

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.36.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 186,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS opened at $51.87 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

