Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $105.17

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 164.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

