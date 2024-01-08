Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $11.80

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 718,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

