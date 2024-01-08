Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $15.33

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

HAIN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

