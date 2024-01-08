Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Target Price at C$7.67

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$3.78 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$907.65 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

