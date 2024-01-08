Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

