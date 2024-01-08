Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE:BRO opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

