Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

