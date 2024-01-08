Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BFST. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.