Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.94.

BIDU stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

