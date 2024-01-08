Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

